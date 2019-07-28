As Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Daruma Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $9.74 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Price Declined While Leuthold Group Cut Holding by $4.07 Million

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 608,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 314,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 923,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 1.09 million shares traded or 6.10% up from the average. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 37.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Macom; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades MACOM To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Macom; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Macom’s Cfr Of Ba3; Changes Outlook To Negative; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Loss/Shr 50c; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 31,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 80,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, down from 111,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 2.45 million shares traded or 55.69% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $28.06 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Foster Jon M sold $4.63M. 37,500 shares valued at $5.24M were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $27,896 was made by Whalen Kathleen M on Wednesday, February 6. CAMPBELL VICTOR L also sold $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. 523 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $72,639 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. STEELE JOHN M had sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72M.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 4,648 shares to 85,066 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 32,624 shares to 685,306 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.