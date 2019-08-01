As Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) Market Value Rose, Pdt Partners Has Decreased Holding by $495,936; Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Shareholder Courage Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.32 Million as Stock Price Declined

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (MTSI) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 30,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.37% . The hedge fund held 87,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 118,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 1.03M shares traded or 1.15% up from the average. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 09/04/2018 – MACOM’s 12G-SDI Solutions Power Leader Electronics’ New 4K Waveform Monitor; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Macom; 27/03/2018 – MACOM’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – MACOM 2Q REV. $150.4M, EST. $145.5M; 04/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 15/05/2018 – Yiheng Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Macom; 10/04/2018 – MACOM Introduces New Transimpedance Amplifier Supporting 12G-SDI Over Optical Fiber for Broadcast Video Applications; 16/05/2018 – MACOM to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Macom at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – MACOM Announces Additional Extension of Revolving Credit Facility

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 1.40 million shares traded or 96.73% up from the average. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 15/05/2018 – Lion Point Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Acadia Health; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council holds 10,300 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0% or 318 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com invested in 8,983 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Fund Sa has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Paragon Cap Management Limited Co invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 99 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 10,923 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 57,677 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 298,396 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. 3,475 are held by Regions Fincl. Stephens Ar reported 11,512 shares. Earnest Prtnrs has 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 403 shares or 0% of the stock.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 40,150 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity. OCAMPO JOHN L bought $1.33 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MTSI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 4,340 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 665,240 shares stake. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 32,509 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 640,000 shares. Fmr Llc reported 7.23M shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 360,325 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Llc reported 13,000 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 229,497 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 93,544 shares. Macquarie Gp, Australia-based fund reported 508,605 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 70,121 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 18 shares.

