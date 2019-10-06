As Mackinac Finl (MFNC) Valuation Rose, Ejf Capital Has Upped Its Position by $555,960; Leucadia National Cut Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $9.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 86,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, down from 170,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 1.33M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (MFNC) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 37,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, up from 487,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Mackinac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 7,744 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has declined 7.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 04/04/2018 Michigan PSC: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q Rev $11.7M; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of First Federal Of Northern Michigan; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mackinac Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFNC); 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $296.64 million for 11.36 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 4,126 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 7,042 shares. 48,706 were reported by Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Company. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tower Bridge accumulated 0% or 3,350 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 69,499 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). World Invsts accumulated 11.64M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Vermont-based Trust Com Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 10,500 were reported by Essex Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co. 5,965 are held by Cambridge Trust. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inv Inc holds 0.02% or 4,289 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 1.41 million shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares to 644,000 shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coastal Finl Corp Wa by 59,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Smartfinancial Inc.