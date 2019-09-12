As Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Valuation Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Has Upped by $487,600 Its Holding; As Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Market Value Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.46M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 82,103 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 51,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 30,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 64,610 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 06/04/2018 – MACK-CALI BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 27/03/2018 – Roseland Launches Residential Leasing at Signature Place in Morris Plains, N.J; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Mack-Cali; 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Mack-Cali’s IDR to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Governance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Cos stated it has 154,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.38% or 80,000 shares. Carroll Fincl holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fin Llc holds 0.03% or 18,175 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ent Fin Corp reported 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ameritas Inv Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 32,183 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc accumulated 10,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Geode Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Fisher Asset Lc reported 543,002 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 306,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential owns 688,070 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 748,065 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 33,100 shares stake. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 71,700 shares to 4.13 million shares, valued at $130.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 189,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:HTA).

