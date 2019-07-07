As Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Stock Rose, Frigate Ventures LP Upped by $935,000 Its Position; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Upped Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by $413,871 as Valuation Rose

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1.39M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 15/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms May 2018 Dividend; 05/03/2018 Crescent Point Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 20/03/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$12.50 FROM C$11.50; 16/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms April 2018 Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Investor Nominates Directors Amid Push for Change; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT W/ISS REPORT; 12/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – FILED LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS ADDRESSING CATION CAPITAL’S NOMINATION OF 4 INDIVIDUALS TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Reinforces Its Current Plan for Change

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 43,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 350,286 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 27.09% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 14/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Gover; 27/03/2018 – Roseland Launches Residential Leasing at Signature Place in Morris Plains, N.J; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 06/04/2018 – MACK-CALI BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Mack-Cali; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $47,893 activity.

