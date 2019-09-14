As Mack Cali Rlty (CLI) Share Price Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted Its Holding by $306,406; Wex (WEX) Shareholder Advisors Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $374,608 as Stock Price Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 13,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 128,728 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 115,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Mack Cali Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 361,408 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Adds of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLI); 27/03/2018 – Roseland Launches Residential Leasing at Signature Place in Morris Plains, N.J; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 27/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for The Metropolitan Lofts in Downtown Morristown; 05/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY L.P. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q EPS 45c; 06/04/2018 – MACK-CALI BB FROM BB+ BY FITCH; 03/04/2018 – Mack-Cali at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 1,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $205.45. About 223,294 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CLI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 75.43 million shares or 0.99% more from 74.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 4.83M shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) for 115,063 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 454,966 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 116,729 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.29% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 67,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn accumulated 188,816 shares or 0% of the stock. First Citizens Retail Bank And Trust Com invested in 15,513 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Ameritas Invest Partners holds 34,197 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). 74,392 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Voya Management Limited Liability Company holds 36,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 524 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 15,134 shares to 70,594 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,284 shares, and cut its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS).

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $47,893 activity.

More notable recent Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mack-Cali alleges conflict of interest in activist’s `clarifications’ – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Landlord changes policy to limit ‘corporate tenant abuses’ in its D.C. properties – Washington Business Journal” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mack-Cali sells 56-building portfolio, repays $210M of debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 69,640 shares to 128,942 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,679 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.