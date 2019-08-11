As Macerich Co/The (MAC) Valuation Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Upped by $16.69 Million Its Stake; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holding by $16.32 Million; Stock Price Rose

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 548,508 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Macerich Co/The (MAC) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 388,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.14M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 1.87 million shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,770 shares to 7,112 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 396,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com owns 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 21,789 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company has 15,430 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 215,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 99,175 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 250,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nbw Limited Liability Company holds 1.84% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 479,866 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,394 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Raymond James Fincl Serv has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 90,127 shares. Regions Corp holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Captrust Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 33,159 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $363,143 activity.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chaparral Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess Corporation’s Turnaround Is Getting Closer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is More Weakness Ahead for MLPs With Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Fmr Ltd reported 3.44 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd has 5,223 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 1.73 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 199,721 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap has 79,800 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Westpac has 167,818 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 165,581 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 9,203 shares. Moreover, Victory Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 4,100 shares. Legal General Group Pcl owns 1.45M shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 50,796 shares to 558,602 shares, valued at $59.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 77,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $164,400 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Stephen Andrea M bought $649,882 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macerich names Voegele to new development chief role – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Macerich Company (MAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.