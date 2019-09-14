As Macerich Co (MAC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Lowered Stake; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Cut Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake by $1.16 Million

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 70.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486,000, down from 126,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 4.99 million shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 2.62 million shares traded or 35.55% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0.29% or 223,100 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.02% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 11,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Kepos Cap LP invested in 0.05% or 39,385 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.1% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Lc has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 61,500 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated has invested 0.05% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 893,129 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability reported 239,613 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fil stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co reported 685,435 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 315,875 are owned by Oarsman Capital. Calamos Advisors Limited Co invested in 46,200 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 244,029 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,300 shares to 84,600 shares, valued at $14.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,450 activity.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $150.90 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 495,981 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 1.68M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Invesco Limited holds 6.99M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ulysses Management Ltd Company has 0.79% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 263,042 shares. Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 29,763 shares. 14,948 are owned by Nomura Hldgs Inc. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 59,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 8,504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 20,147 shares. Axa reported 17,105 shares stake. 55,073 were reported by Voya Ltd Liability. Andra Ap invested in 116,081 shares.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.89M for 9.55 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.