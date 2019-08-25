As Macerich Co (MAC) Valuation Declined, Presima Increased Stake; Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Holder Ejf Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $907,732 as Stock Rose

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 1.64 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 18.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 64,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 283,851 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 348,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 20,756 shares traded or 19.89% up from the average. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific City Financial Corp by 735,798 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0% or 300 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,636 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Maltese Cap Limited Com reported 227,300 shares. Banc Funds Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 551,916 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Llc holds 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) or 1,916 shares. Intll stated it has 8,034 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 5,442 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gp Llp invested in 983,472 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 91,797 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 0% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) for 20,208 shares. 11,338 are held by Fsi Limited Liability Com.

More notable recent Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 72% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Shore Bancshares Reports Second Quarter and First-Half Results – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shore Bancshares, Inc. Completes Sale of Insurance Subsidiary (The Avon-Dixon Agency, LLC) – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. The insider Stephen Andrea M bought $649,882. O HERN THOMAS E bought $154,495 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Thursday, August 8. $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Volk Kenneth.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 29,500 shares to 59,100 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,300 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.