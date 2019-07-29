As Macerich Co (MAC) Stock Value Declined, Ulysses Management Has Decreased Position; Route One Investment Company LP Decreased Holding in Commscope Holding (COMM) by $9.70 Million

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (COMM) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 461,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.25 million, down from 9.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Commscope Holding Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 2.28 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 4.63 billion shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 486,942 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, down from 4.63 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 921,482 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C also bought $164,400 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares. $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Stephen Andrea M.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.45 million for 9.53 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.82M for 7.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.