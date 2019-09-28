As Macerich Co (MAC) Stock Value Declined, Ulysses Management Cut Its Position; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped by $1.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 200,318 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.84M, up from 190,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 86,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 263,042 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 834,386 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 172,603 shares to 172,991 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,114 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jbg Smith Properties by 267,555 shares to 765,009 shares, valued at $30.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 820,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. The insider COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $560,946. Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.89M for 9.28 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.