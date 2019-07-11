As Macerich Co (MAC) Stock Declined, Presima Boosted Holding; Moody National Bank Trust Division Trimmed Its Yum! Brands (YUM) Holding by $398,178

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 1.68M shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 24.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,238 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 16,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $111.5. About 867,979 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $267.38 million for 32.04 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,894 shares to 86,599 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 107,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $3.73 million activity. $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Gibbs David W. $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was bought by Domier Tanya L. 2,889 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $259,808 were sold by Lowings Anthony.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $700,300 were bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 10. $198,450 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by O HERN THOMAS E.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 37,300 shares to 439,700 shares, valued at $88.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,600 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).