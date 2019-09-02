As Macerich Co (MAC) Stock Declined, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Its Xylem (XYL) Stake as Share Price Declined

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 1.32 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 32,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 19,490 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 51,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 637,587 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation stated it has 8.15M shares. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 14,902 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.02% or 165,581 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 88,271 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 3,567 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 99,911 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 8,010 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt LP reported 25,380 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc owns 554,410 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 11,916 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 89,482 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,120 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 4,539 shares.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $123.26 million for 8.20 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider Volk Kenneth bought $91,280. Shares for $700,300 were bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 10. 3,500 shares were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C, worth $116,706 on Thursday, June 27.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,500 shares, and has risen its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt reported 260,680 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co holds 514,668 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 1.18 million shares. Creative Planning invested in 20,292 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 26,231 shares stake. Dubuque Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 4,488 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 365,427 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group owns 266,541 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Pictet Asset stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Agf America has invested 3.95% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 3,225 were accumulated by First Mercantile Trust. Old Natl Financial Bank In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2,854 shares.

