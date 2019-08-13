As Macerich Co (MAC) Shares Declined, Ulysses Management Lowered Its Stake by $198.93 Billion; Signia Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) as Stock Value Declined

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 4.63B shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 486,942 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, down from 4.63B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 613,818 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.77M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 51,573 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $154,495 was made by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, August 8. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $560,946 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Wednesday, August 7. 3,000 shares were bought by Volk Kenneth, worth $91,280 on Friday, August 9.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares to 234,500 shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

