As Macerich Co (MAC) Shares Declined, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.47 Million; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holder Epoch Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 1.07 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 143,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,590 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 356,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 181,466 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.45 million for 9.67 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air T Funding: An Unusual Trust Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Nike, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and more – CNBC” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Apple Music Hits 60 Million Subscribers, Services Chief Eddy Cue Confirms – The Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mortgage rates fall to lowest since 2016 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by O HERN THOMAS E, worth $198,450. Shares for $649,882 were bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 14,497 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.94% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Presima invested in 1.54M shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 49,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Nuveen Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Lmr Prns Llp has 5,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 320,875 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 28,571 shares. Magnetar Lc holds 9,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 22,841 shares or 0% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 14,881 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 49,239 shares to 686,854 shares, valued at $20.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 8,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital City Tru Fl accumulated 7,223 shares. Somerset Trust holds 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 530 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 19,928 are held by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Assetmark invested in 0% or 313 shares. 76,634 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The. Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 77,000 shares for 5.89% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 52,197 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). First Financial In reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). First Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 26,708 shares in its portfolio. Hl Finance Services Limited Co owns 11,469 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). The California-based Bernzott Capital Advsrs has invested 4.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Compass Minerals International, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals International, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals Provides Preliminary Third-Quarter Salt Segment Update and Revised Full-Year Earnings Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.