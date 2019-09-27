As Macerich Co (MAC) Shares Declined, Holder Chilton Capital Management Upped Its Position; Cim Decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $3.63 Million; Stock Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 42,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 225,646 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56M, up from 182,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 1.16 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 4,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 16,213 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88 million, down from 21,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $817.57. About 316,572 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer resigning

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 5,900 shares to 25,100 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 288,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,775 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $198,450 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, May 23. 5,000 shares valued at $164,400 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Tuesday, June 25. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $649,882 was made by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 9,727 shares to 20,238 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

