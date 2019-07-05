As Macerich Co (MAC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.09 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Lowered Position

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 25,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,843 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, down from 208,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 337,855 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $153.4. About 1.64M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,665 shares to 62,899 shares, valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XPH) by 11,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $16,944. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. 6,331 shares valued at $946,046 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 22. Robbins Cynthia G. sold $73,082 worth of stock or 490 shares. $1.59M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $749,873.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 426.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Limited Lc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 26,400 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Spc Fin stated it has 5,662 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 8,092 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 85,472 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc reported 2.24% stake. 91,039 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 159,017 shares. Marvin & Palmer Assocs Inc reported 33,120 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Waddell & Reed Finance invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Congress Asset Management Ma owns 50,706 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 0.56% or 8,000 shares. Middleton Ma reported 2.51% stake.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $121.31M for 9.64 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,731 shares to 79,427 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Washington Prime Group New by 427,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. $198,450 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by O HERN THOMAS E. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $202,500 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.