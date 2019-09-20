As Macerich Co (MAC) Share Value Declined, Chilton Capital Management Increased Position by $1.41 Million; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Zendesk (ZEN) Position by $29.93 Million; Shares Declined

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 42,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 225,646 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56M, up from 182,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 1.05 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 336,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 797,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.96M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 1.03 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 82,364 shares to 297,364 shares, valued at $181.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Zendesk Inc: Tech Stock Up 50% in 2019, Additional 50% Gains Coming – Profit Confidential” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Executive Interview Series: Khozema Shipchandler, Twilio CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macerich Is In Extremely Undervalued Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PREIT CFO terminated – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Macerich Makes a Good Investment Thesis for Malls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C also bought $116,706 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares. Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 3,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,386 shares to 168,903 shares, valued at $26.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 430,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,473 shares, and cut its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).