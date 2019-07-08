As Macerich Co (MAC) Market Value Declined, Presima Has Upped by $23.08 Million Its Position; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Decreased Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Stock Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.75. About 1.15 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 1.11 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.72M for 27.03 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Division invested in 539 shares or 0% of the stock. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability owns 2,479 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Company has 9,331 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Howe Rusling reported 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Monarch Management Incorporated has 2,045 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 583,024 shares. Smith Moore And owns 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,269 shares. Nordea Investment holds 2.94M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp stated it has 354,896 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Covington Mgmt owns 0.25% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 38,879 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,100 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Heritage Wealth has 121 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. The insider GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,957. Another trade for 338 shares valued at $31,463 was sold by CLARK FRANK M.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $649,882 were bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24. The insider O HERN THOMAS E bought 10,000 shares worth $409,850.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 10,400 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paramount Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Honeywell International holds 22,034 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Paloma Prns Co owns 8,326 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,800 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 516 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 113,100 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Pnc Inc holds 4,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Interest has 40,144 shares.