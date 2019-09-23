As Macerich Co (MAC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Lowered Its Holding; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Raised Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $42.41 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 203,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 973,286 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.15 million, up from 769,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.79M shares traded or 147.73% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 2.77 million shares traded or 43.14% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC)

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.91 million for 9.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. 3,500 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $116,706 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C. 5,000 shares valued at $198,450 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, May 23. $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by Volk Kenneth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Grp Incorporated accumulated 232,556 shares. Hsbc Public reported 668,403 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Synovus holds 133 shares. Stoneridge Ltd Company owns 37,202 shares. Cibc Corp reported 167,709 shares. Security Cap And Mgmt invested 1.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 22,846 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 268,980 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Group holds 1,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. American invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Georgia-based Advisory Services Network has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Btc Capital Management holds 0.06% or 11,481 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aia Group Ltd (AAIGF) by 151,679 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 17,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,379 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based Finemark Natl Bank & has invested 0.45% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.81% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 58,191 shares. Moreover, Fincl Architects has 0.29% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,650 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 2,601 shares. Boston Research And Management Incorporated stated it has 3,570 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Natl Bank Sioux Falls has 1.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Omers Administration accumulated 454,350 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Alphaone Invest Ser Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Btr Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.25% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,630 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.47% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan stated it has 12,300 shares. British Columbia Invest Management invested in 0.18% or 105,783 shares.