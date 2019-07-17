As Macerich Co Com (MAC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Pggm Investments Has Decreased Position by $45.69 Million; Trinseo Sa (TSE) Holding Has Increased by Wilen Investment Management Corp

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 330,323 shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE)

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Macerich Co Com (MAC) by 80.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,492 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Macerich Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 1.67 million shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $202,500 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Friday, May 10. Shares for $409,850 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Wednesday, May 8.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New Com (NYSE:SHO) by 495,602 shares to 12.47 million shares, valued at $179.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp Com (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel stated it has 1.29 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 133,481 shares. 119,034 are owned by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Sg Americas Llc invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 17,235 are held by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Moreover, American Intl has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 224,772 shares. Ulysses Management Limited Com has invested 1.91% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 11,916 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us accumulated 0.41% or 1.29 million shares. Schroder Investment Group Inc Inc reported 14,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 7.76M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).