As Macerich Co (Call) (MAC) Stock Declined, Ulysses Management Lowered by $1.65 Million Its Holding; First Washington Stake in Intrexon (XON) Boosted as Market Value Rose

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (MAC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 1.45M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 64.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 352,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The institutional investor held 901,583 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, up from 548,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 756,306 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17.62 million activity.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.39 million activity. $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Volk Kenneth. Shares for $560,946 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C. Stephen Andrea M had bought 20,000 shares worth $700,300.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.91M for 9.25 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.