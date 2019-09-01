As Macatawa Bk (MCBC) Valuation Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised Its Holding; As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Shares Rose, Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered by $5.06 Million Its Position

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 48,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 198,968 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70 million, down from 247,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.28% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 21,567 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Com stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Interocean Cap Limited Liability holds 2.35% or 242,626 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc holds 1.72% or 84,475 shares. Lynch Assoc In has invested 3.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cullinan Assocs Inc invested 1.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Massachusetts-based Eastern National Bank has invested 1.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Tru holds 69,147 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 1,395 are owned by Orrstown Finance Ser. Maple Management holds 0.51% or 20,977 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Wisconsin-based Capital Inv Services Of America has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Modera Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 10,759 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Osborne Prtn Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 60,067 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc Lp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California-based Clarivest Asset Limited Co has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17,745 shares to 92,605 shares, valued at $16.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 20 Year Tr Etf (TLT) by 6,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 12,903 shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 1.40 million shares. Arcadia Inv Mi stated it has 2,000 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 4,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 37,951 shares. Renaissance Technology invested 0.01% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Ameritas Invest Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,061 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 239,311 shares. The New York-based Spark Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 61,301 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,232 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 33,472 shares to 715,417 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 98,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,143 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).