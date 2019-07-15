As Macatawa Bk (MCBC) Stock Price Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Upped Holding by $633,609; Brown Advisory Upped Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $4.70 Million

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 19,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255.23 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $265.13. About 1.33M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 4,488 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 4.73% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $3.08M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,112 are held by Haverford Services. Cim Llc has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Willingdon Wealth Management owns 27,658 shares. Kwmg Ltd Company accumulated 79 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn reported 1.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eastern Bank has 1.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Swedbank has 1.43M shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 26,683 shares. Sageworth has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Adirondack Tru stated it has 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marco Management Ltd Com stated it has 2.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Andra Ap reported 0.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Vestor Capital Ltd owns 56,585 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 1.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9,106 shares to 69,244 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Habit Restaurants Inc by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,509 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 98,893 shares to 464,143 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 189,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,536 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $61,440 activity. 2,818 shares were sold by Walcott Jill A, worth $28,427. Doyle Timothy J. had bought 500 shares worth $5,128 on Wednesday, May 1.