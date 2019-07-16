As Macatawa Bk (MCBC) Shares Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Holding; Jane Street Group Continues to Hold Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI)

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 123.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 88,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,765 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 71,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 10.44 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 11,435 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 4.73% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC)

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reality Shs Etf Tr by 25,982 shares to 112,342 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) by 3,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,756 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy Announce Joint Tariff Open Season to Increase Crude Capacity out of the Bakken – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Energy Transfer’s Controversial Bakken Oil Pipeline Could Soon Get Much Bigger – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners vs. Kinder Morgan – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.36M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund reported 38,705 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd holds 51,112 shares. Regions Fincl invested in 0.01% or 43,353 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Interocean Capital Ltd has 254,018 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley accumulated 7 shares. Sabal Tru owns 2.24% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.26M shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 389,051 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has 80,764 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Country Tru Bank holds 0.86% or 961,773 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank owns 21,816 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cortland Advisers Llc holds 5.13% or 5.98 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MCBC Holdings, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Motley Fool – 2/25/2018 – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2018. More interesting news about Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Triple-A Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2018 – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. 540,615 are held by State Street Corp. 2,061 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Partners Inc. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 11,232 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) for 239,311 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co holds 4,184 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability stated it has 87,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability accumulated 1.07M shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares to 707,319 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,173 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $61,440 activity. 1,100 shares valued at $11,231 were sold by Walcott Jill A on Tuesday, February 5. 150 Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) shares with value of $1,517 were bought by Herr Robert L.