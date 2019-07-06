As Macatawa Bk (MCBC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Raised Position; Fresenius Me (FMS) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised Stake by $2.36 Million as Stock Price Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Fresenius Me (FMS) by 58.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 58,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 159,642 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 100,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Fresenius Me for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 73,466 shares traded. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has declined 22.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMS News: 23/04/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care 1Q Net Pft EUR279M; 22/04/2018 – Akorn: Categorically Disagree With Fresenius’ Accusations; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS FREG.DE CEO SAYS COSTS RELATED TO AKORN TRANSACTION TOTAL 60 MLN EUROS SO FAR; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS DELAWARE COURT HEARING TO TAKE PLACE ON JULY 9 REGARDING CANCELLED MERGER WITH AKORN; 22/04/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA adjusts its 2018 revenue growth target and confirms its net income growth target; 13/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 077450 Company: FRESENIUS KABI USA; 03/05/2018 – Fresenius Backs 2018 View; 20/03/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care North America Appoints Angela McClure to Chief Experience Officer; 27/04/2018 – FRESENIUS ENTERED DIVESTITURE PACT WITH ALVOGEN MARCH 22: SUIT; 23/05/2018 – CARA, VIFOR FRESENIUS IN KORSUVA LICENSE PACT OUTSIDE U.S

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (MCBC) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 70,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Macatawa Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 15,054 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 4.73% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC)

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) by 45,326 shares to 1,512 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alcoa Corp by 78,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,969 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communicatio (NYSE:GTT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $61,440 activity. Shares for $28,427 were sold by Walcott Jill A on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 8 Herr Robert L bought $1,517 worth of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) or 150 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 189,449 shares to 75,536 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,173 shares, and cut its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCBC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.98 million shares or 1.61% more from 9.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 24,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Geode Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Century stated it has 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 24,700 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) or 296 shares. Amer Intl Inc holds 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) or 16,594 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 797 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 76,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 1.59 million shares. National Bank Of Mellon has 206,618 shares. California-based Dorsey Wright Assocs has invested 0% in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 62,318 shares.