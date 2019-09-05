As M & T Bank (MTB) Stock Declined, Holder Lazard Asset Management Cut by $1.52 Million Its Position; Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Position Increased by Torray Llc

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 9,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 161,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43 million, down from 171,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $143.98. About 598,413 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017

Torray Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 332,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, up from 322,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 1.92 million shares traded or 2.65% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 209,640 are held by Btim. Asset Mngmt holds 4,795 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment owns 0.11% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 11,093 shares. Farmers Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 9 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 377,167 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation reported 4,080 shares stake. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,030 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 11,500 shares. 266,612 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 0% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 1,208 shares. Kepos Capital Lp holds 10,627 shares. Zacks has 0.2% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 58,252 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evbg 1.5 11/22 (Prn) by 4.80M shares to 7.20M shares, valued at $16.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exas 1 1/15/25 (Prn) by 7.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinen (NYSE:ICE).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.61 earnings per share, up 1.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $482.53M for 9.97 P/E if the $3.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.08% EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 69,963 shares to 181,214 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,937 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB).