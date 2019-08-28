As M & T Bk (MTB) Share Value Declined, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Increased Holding by $1.38 Million; Sigma Investment Counselors Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Cut by $379,095

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $353.89. About 180,832 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 28,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $143.8. About 29,386 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 21/03/2018 – M&T Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate From 4.50% to 4.75%; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – DURING RECENT QTR, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MLN TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 122,539 shares to 369,674 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 124,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bar Harbor has 545 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Americas invested in 30,150 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Inv Advsr invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). American National Insur Com Tx has 1.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 705 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 2,410 shares stake. 1,991 are held by Vision Mgmt. 740 were accumulated by Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation. Suvretta Cap Ltd Liability invested 5.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Principal Grp has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brown Advisory Inc has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,674 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.71 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 72,037 shares to 395,196 shares, valued at $93.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,495 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 44,481 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 84 shares. 2,748 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards. Farmers Tru Commerce reported 5,457 shares stake. Culbertson A N & Inc stated it has 2,305 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 2,147 shares. 17,866 were reported by Us Bancorp De. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 120,398 shares stake. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,672 shares. Shufro Rose And Llc has 4,132 shares. Synovus stated it has 0% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.2% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Moreover, Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Renaissance Group Ltd Liability has 1.28% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 20,012 shares. Financial Architects Inc owns 91 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.