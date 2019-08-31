As M & T Bk (MTB) Shares Declined, Soros Fund Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Decreased Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position as Stock Price Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.55 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 1968.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 102,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 107,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $146.21. About 612,601 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M; 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 21/05/2018 – M&T at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Lc owns 11,133 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 43,924 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 1,479 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 60,674 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 232,723 shares. 356,885 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 514,832 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited reported 50,000 shares. Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 30,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Beach Point Lp stated it has 1.71M shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 204,681 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 20.22 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5.00M shares.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 75,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $28.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 916,467 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity.