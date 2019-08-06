As M/I Homes (MHO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Q Global Advisors Trimmed Stake by $1.95 Million; Karpas Strategies Has Increased Its Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $2.14 Million as Stock Value Rose

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $140.45. About 10.21M shares traded or 17.16% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 249,886 shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0% or 5 shares. Amer Interest Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,400 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.24% or 22,698 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 831 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 64,847 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Oh has 0.21% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 11,400 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 0.02% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 0.28% or 9,563 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp accumulated 438,581 shares. Towle holds 1.10 million shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Basswood Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.8% or 465,252 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.31 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) CEO Bob Schottenstein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91M and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv holds 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 62,046 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 27,290 shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 0.52% or 21,827 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id accumulated 2,996 shares. Camarda Ltd Co invested in 0.3% or 1,419 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Llc has 88,123 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,448 shares. 1.34 million were reported by Korea Investment Corp. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 1.87% or 71,882 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Macquarie Gp Inc invested in 520,570 shares. Palestra Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.25M shares or 4.54% of the stock. 107,233 are owned by Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp. 14,451 were accumulated by Hodges Cap Management.