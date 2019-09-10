As M/I Homes (MHO) Valuation Rose, Q Global Advisors Decreased Holding by $1.95 Million; Maryland Capital Management Has Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $320,738; Share Price Rose

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 2,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 121,343 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87 million, up from 118,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 4.06 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 222,972 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.87M for 8.75 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) 36% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Decide PepsiCo’s (PEP) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

