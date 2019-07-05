As M/I Homes (MHO) Stock Price Rose, Gratia Capital Has Cut Its Position by $418,080; Chevron (CVX) Stake Held by Qci Asset Management Inc

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $807.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 59,999 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,682 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26M, up from 104,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.86M for 8.46 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $293,341 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Research stated it has 22,930 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 16,241 were reported by Citigroup. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Sei Invests invested in 0% or 23,384 shares. 10,300 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 9,563 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 29,199 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 9,445 shares. Thb Asset Management accumulated 169,008 shares. 7,962 were accumulated by Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability. Nordea Investment reported 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 221,156 were accumulated by Principal Financial. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 8,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,941 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 40,610 shares stake. Parsec Fincl Mngmt has invested 1.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Engines Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,350 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eagle Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.8% or 24,858 shares. Cypress Capital Grp stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 355,588 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 5,221 shares. First Fincl Bank Tru has invested 1.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Epoch Invest Partners Inc reported 1.04 million shares. Lynch & Associates In, a Indiana-based fund reported 53,170 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 39,291 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Co has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,215 shares. Jag Cap Ltd reported 2,554 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 91,344 shares to 346,461 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 55,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,960 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).