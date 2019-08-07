As M/I Homes (MHO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Q Global Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; Stamps Com (STMP) Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Upped Its Position

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 374,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.46 million, up from 362,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 238,299 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 39,894 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.32 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 25,081 shares. 19,273 are held by Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 41,652 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 10,700 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 30,162 shares or 0% of the stock. 417 are owned by Pnc Svcs Gp. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 27,295 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Foundry Limited Company invested in 211,622 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 177 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability owns 1.14 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20,348 shares. Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 456,471 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,537 shares to 49,991 shares, valued at $58.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 38,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,461 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

