As M/I Homes (MHO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Q Global Advisors Cut Its Stake; Great Lakes Advisors Holding in Lancaster Colony (LANC) Lowered by $417,768

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 115,377 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU)

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (LANC) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% . The institutional investor held 23,873 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 26,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lancaster Colony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $147.49. About 166,012 shares traded or 55.28% up from the average. Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) has risen 7.01% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LANC News: 29/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 14/03/2018 – Lancaster Colony at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lancaster Colony Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LANC); 07/03/2018 Lancaster Colony Group Meeting Set By CL King for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony 3Q EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – LANCASTER COLONY CORP – HAVE INITIATIVES IN PLACE OR PLANNED FOR BOTH SHORT- AND LONG-TERM TO ADDRESS HIGHER FREIGHT AND COMMODITY COSTS; 30/05/2018 – Lancaster Colony Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Lancaster Colony Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 9 Days

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 12,688 shares to 404,006 shares, valued at $47.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 11,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.59M for 8.64 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

