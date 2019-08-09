As M/I Homes (MHO) Shares Rose, Basswood Capital Management Lifted Position; Jhl Capital Group Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Has Boosted by $47.12 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 84.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 213,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 465,252 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39M, up from 251,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 29,598 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $236.17. About 1.54M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – Amir Efrati: EXCLUSIVE:-Lyft’s “Perseus” project led by ex-Tesla exec may turn co into fleet manager-New shared ri; 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 11/05/2018 – Tesla Engineering Chief Doug Field Takes Leave of Absence; 04/04/2018 – Tesla is the auto manufacturer most vulnerable in event of a U.S. trade war with China; 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – ANNOUNCES A NUMBER OF KEY HIRES MADE OVER THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS; 30/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Gets Consumer Reports Nod After Brake Update — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Is Still Expecting Tesla To Raise About $2 Billion In Capital This Year — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Is Said to Have Been Kicked Off Fatal Crash Probe by NTSB; 25/05/2018 – Tesla on Friday declined to comment on whether it has shipped in any new production equipment from Europe; 30/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS “TESLA AUTOPILOT DOES NOT PREVENT ALL ACCIDENTS — SUCH STANDARD WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE — BUT IT MAKES THEM MUCH LESS LIKELY TO OCCUR”- BLOG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 19,273 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Pnc Svcs Gp invested in 0% or 417 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 19,200 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 29,199 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Com Incorporated holds 204,549 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.8% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Thb Asset Management holds 0.65% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 169,008 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 54,565 shares. 19,285 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt Communication. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,015 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 85,386 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 1.12M shares to 764,590 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 196,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.23 million activity. 102,880 shares valued at $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

