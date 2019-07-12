As M/I Homes (MHO) Share Value Rose, Gratia Capital Has Lowered by $418,080 Its Stake; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Prince Street Capital Management Upped Its Position

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 39,715 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $639.73. About 249,636 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 17.31% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MHO’s profit will be $23.86M for 8.67 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 10,300 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 25,081 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 50,500 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street reported 931,462 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Parametric Assocs Llc stated it has 99,404 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 27,295 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability owns 49,900 shares. 19,200 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Pnc Services holds 0% or 417 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 69,129 shares. Amer Gru holds 0% or 20,507 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 45,593 shares. Voya Inv Management Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 59,128 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 265,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenex Inc by 318,000 shares to 232,000 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,400 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).