As M/I Homes (MHO) Share Price Rose, Q Global Advisors Cut Holding; Steinberg Asset Management Has Boosted Its Century Cmntys (CCS) Stake by $592,280; Market Value Rose

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 22,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 73,370 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, up from 50,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 593,996 shares traded or 101.74% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 67,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 98,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 166,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 462,548 shares traded or 79.12% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73M for 9.05 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More important recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) 36% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold MHO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp owns 0.02% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 81,105 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 341,583 shares. Prudential Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 359,660 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd stated it has 90,634 shares. Foundry Llc has invested 0.26% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.02% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 7,569 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 69,834 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 21,591 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 984 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 18,684 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). 39,944 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Company. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc has 523 shares.