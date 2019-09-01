As M/I Homes (MHO) Share Price Rose, Gratia Capital Cut by $418,080 Its Position; Regions Financial Has Lifted Holding in Brown (BF.B) by $1.86 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 307,907 shares traded or 24.31% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU)

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 105.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 35,732 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 69,719 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 33,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.09M shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B)

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.38 million for 8.69 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 148,476 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 83,777 shares. Campbell And Company Inv Adviser Lc reported 7,962 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Tocqueville Asset LP accumulated 41,652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.23% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 5,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 59,128 shares. 456,471 are held by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 105,463 shares. Fmr Ltd Company owns 411,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Investment has 22,930 shares.