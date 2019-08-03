As M/I Homes (MHO) Market Value Rose, Q Global Advisors Cut Its Holding; As Mylan N V (MYL) Stock Value Declined, Washington Capital Management Has Increased Position by $615,020

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 5.94M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – NON-CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR 4 AGREEMENTS, 3 OF WHICH WERE ENTERED INTO AFTER MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ABOUT $265.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES ACTIVITY OF PRODUCT IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Continue to Negotiate for Commercializing Product in Additional Territories; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 10/05/2018 – U.S. DoJ investigates Mylan on trade compliance for certain products; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds Mylan, Exits Allergan; 19/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022141 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 316,147 shares traded or 44.94% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,500 shares to 5,580 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,793 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mylan (MYL) in Talks to Merge with Pfizer’s (PFE) Off-Patent Drug Business – Reports – StreetInsider.com” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Amneal Pharmaceuticals Fell as Much as 36.6% Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, MYL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Pfizer, Advanced Micro Devices and Apple – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/29: (TYME) (MCC) (MYL) Higher; (LXRX) (ONDK) (CTB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.06% or 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Management stated it has 91 shares.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “M/I Homes Inc (MHO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) CEO Bob Schottenstein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.62 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.