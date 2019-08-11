As M/I Homes (MHO) Market Valuation Rose, Q Global Advisors Decreased Its Position by $1.95 Million; Cambiar Investors Trimmed Position in Rambus Del (RMBS) as Valuation Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 195,084 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Rambus Inc Del (RMBS) by 31.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 144,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% . The institutional investor held 307,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, down from 451,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Rambus Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 215,707 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 5.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 20/03/2018 – Rambus Signs License Agreement for Its DPA Countermeasures to Beíjing Tongfang Microelectronics Co., Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Loss $38.9M; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS INITIATED ABOUT $50M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rambus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMBS); 07/05/2018 – Rambus 1Q Rev $46.4M; 04/05/2018 – RAMBUS – RELIANCE MEMORY FORMED ALONG WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENT PARTNERS THG VENTURES, WEST SUMMIT CAPITAL, WALDEN INTERNATIONAL & ZHISLAND CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Rambus Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 28c; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C, EST. EPS 20C; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C; 06/03/2018 – RAMBUS BEGINS ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.47 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 153,276 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $167.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.