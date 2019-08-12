As M D U Resources Grp (MDU) Market Value Rose, John G Ullman & Associates Raised Position by $983,750; Chemung Canal Trust Company Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $794,430 as Stock Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in M D U Resources Grp (MDU) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 39,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 393,471 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, up from 354,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in M D U Resources Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 579,788 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 146,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22M, down from 152,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 15.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group Acquires Assets of Molalla Redi-Mix and Rock Products, Inc. – PR Newswire” published on July 16, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Knife River Corporation Acquires Texas Aggregate Deposits – PRNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ALLETE Clean Energy Advances Growth Strategy with Sale of Wind Project in North Dakota While Breaking Ground on New Wind Development – Business Wire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knife River Corporation Acquires Viesko Redi-Mix, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0.11% or 1.76 million shares. Washington Trust Bancshares invested in 0.64% or 155,159 shares. Patten Grp Inc reported 0.5% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Nordea Inv Mngmt owns 163,319 shares. D E Shaw & Co reported 383,980 shares. Mairs Power invested in 69,093 shares. Creative Planning holds 13,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 433,330 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Commercial Bank Of The West holds 8,264 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 28,061 are held by Sei Invests. 1,829 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. John G Ullman & Associates has invested 1.84% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares to 8,006 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 263,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 14,261 shares to 27,368 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott (NYSE:ABT) by 6,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie has 971,023 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 2,997 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Night Owl Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 173,970 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt holds 9.15% or 24.46 million shares in its portfolio. Murphy holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 87,163 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Ltd invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabalex Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 5.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Investors invested 4.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ar Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,800 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc stated it has 65,116 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M Securities has 1.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windward Cap Mgmt Ca holds 0.38% or 25,145 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 5,673 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Maple Mgmt Inc holds 193,934 shares or 5.38% of its portfolio.