As M D U Resources Grp (MDU) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Lifted Stake; Alta Capital Management Has Cut Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding by $1.37 Million; Market Valuation Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in M D U Resources Grp (MDU) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 39,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 393,471 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, up from 354,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in M D U Resources Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 622,607 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 28,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 862,737 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.69M, down from 891,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 14.15M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 07/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MIKE LOUGHLIN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS WELLS FARGO’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER UNTIL NORTON’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer-Business Missteps

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 263,400 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,110 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $63,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0% stake. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 925,251 shares. Hartford Financial Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Da Davidson & reported 52,172 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 3.05 million were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 260,971 shares. First Republic Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 26,249 shares. American Group Inc owns 391,085 shares. 127,493 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. Shell Asset holds 19,252 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 54,642 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers accumulated 45,300 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 60,017 shares to 492,937 shares, valued at $82.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Banc (NYSE:WAL) by 21,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs reported 41,261 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 64,580 shares. 1St Source State Bank has invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Agf Investments Inc holds 379,336 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Country Trust Natl Bank owns 633,551 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.5% or 2.59 million shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.52% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Verity Verity Lc has 1.26% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.66% or 7.06 million shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 2.86 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 55,300 shares. Windsor Cap Ltd invested in 0.26% or 11,543 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.05B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.