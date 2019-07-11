As M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Stock Value Rose, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Increased Stake by $650,035; Goldentree Asset Management LP Decreased Its Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Stake by $3.79 Million; Market Value Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 252,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 4.30 million shares traded or 318.57% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 22,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20M, up from 328,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 303,740 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on July, 19. TSU’s profit will be $58.11M for 33.42 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Resource Partners L by 217,895 shares to 352,026 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 18,700 shares to 338,740 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 17,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,800 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Llc stated it has 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Brandes Investment Prns LP holds 266,835 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital owns 0.1% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 269,204 shares. The Illinois-based New England Research And Management has invested 0.24% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Victory Mngmt reported 39,826 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Blackrock invested in 8.35 million shares. Macquarie holds 61,236 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Lsv Asset reported 0.11% stake. 4,104 are owned by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 42,137 shares. Opus Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,507 shares. Walthausen And Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 225,278 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated has 8,840 shares.

