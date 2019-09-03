As M D C Holding (MDC) Stock Price Rose, Marathon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.49 Million; Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Holder C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Increased Its Holding by $1.20 Million as Shares Rose

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 407,355 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in M D C Holding Inc (MDC) by 519.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 51,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 61,378 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in M D C Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 405,102 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 50,800 shares to 172,000 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

