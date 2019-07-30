As M D C Holding (MDC) Market Value Rose, Marathon Capital Management Boosted Stake; Taylor Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) as Share Price Declined

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.37. About 346,659 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in M D C Holding Inc (MDC) by 519.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 51,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,378 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in M D C Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 235,095 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 24,875 shares to 102,175 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Signaturefd has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 50,593 shares. Raymond James Fincl accumulated 85,220 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Comerica Natl Bank reported 53,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 89,158 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp reported 47,265 shares stake. Td Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 75,698 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability reported 0.32% stake. Renaissance has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 16,540 shares.

