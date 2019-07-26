As M D C Hldgs (MDC) Stock Rose, Pacifica Capital Investments Boosted Position; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose, Indus Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $104.95. About 1.06 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 147,922 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd by 75,138 shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $41.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 107,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).