As M D C Hldgs (MDC) Shares Rose, Goldman Sachs Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $318,159; Shareholder Daruma Capital Management Has Increased Mobile Mini (MINI) Position

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 10,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 269,038 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, down from 280,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 214,314 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500.

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 32,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 685,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26 million, up from 652,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 155,517 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 7,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Wilshire Securities invested in 1.77% or 152,808 shares. Millennium Ltd Co invested in 197,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zacks Investment Management owns 38,738 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 529,684 are held by Sg Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.03% or 6.66M shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 72,729 shares stake. Gsa Llp holds 0.05% or 14,493 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Blackrock Inc has 6.52M shares. Moreover, Granahan Ma has 0.16% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 34,103 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 43,600 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 34,760 shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 120,961 shares to 377,996 shares, valued at $24.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,138 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 10.09 million shares to 13.15 million shares, valued at $404.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 20,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 503,279 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Inc has invested 0.1% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Walleye Trading Lc has 4,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd owns 800,620 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Geode Ltd stated it has 559,735 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Inc has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 240,562 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 101,139 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Networks Lc has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 1.51M shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 54,725 shares.