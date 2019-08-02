As M D C Hldgs (MDC) Market Valuation Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Raised Position by $1.27 Million; Torray Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 43,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 373,729 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 137,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 389,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, down from 527,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 27.99 million shares traded or 30.01% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Savings Bank has 20,763 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com has 750,000 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Lc owns 84,230 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Mirador Ptnrs LP has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,778 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 1.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 3.52% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Principal Fin Group Inc Incorporated Inc has 8.26M shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And Tru Company invested in 29,346 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has 6,525 shares. Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio has 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 129,437 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 105,607 shares. Grassi Inv Management reported 128,998 shares. Neumann Mgmt Limited Liability has 18,487 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability has invested 2.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares to 715,259 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genl Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 17,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

