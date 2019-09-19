As M & T Bk (MTB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Trimmed by $4.23 Million Its Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Holder Harvest Management Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 72,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.25 million, down from 96,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $159.44. About 551,016 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 57.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 8.24 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 112,990 shares to 468,545 shares, valued at $24.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.61 earnings per share, up 1.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $482.54M for 11.04 P/E if the $3.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.08% EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 26,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.87 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.