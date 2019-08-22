As M & T Bk (MTB) Valuation Declined, Soros Fund Management Boosted Stake; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Price Declined, Schooner Capital Has Lowered Stake

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 1.65 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 22/03/2018 – Iron Mountain To Acquire Artex Fine Arts Services; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 1968.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 102,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 107,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 487,093 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Company owns 883,805 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 9,857 shares. Texas Yale Corporation reported 20,550 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 278,350 shares. 133 are owned by Earnest Prns Limited Liability. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 382 shares. 28,168 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Management As. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.05% or 107,270 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 35,396 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset reported 12,831 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 379,790 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Company Il owns 0.09% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 422,901 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $180,188 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And has 248,594 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 9,248 shares. Argyle Mngmt holds 4,548 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.01% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 0.03% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). 22 are owned by Smithfield Tru Communications. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company New York holds 0.06% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 3,832 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 885,780 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co reported 85,832 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag owns 0.03% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 5,002 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Llc invested in 1,808 shares. Gideon Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.78% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Sei Invests holds 0.02% or 30,178 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 50 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 130,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 256,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,041 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

